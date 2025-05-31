Wehiwa Aloy, Ryder Helfrick each hit 2 homers and No. 3 national seed Arkansas routs Creighton 12-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Wehiwa Aloy and Ryder Helfrick each had a multi-homer game, Zach Root pitched six scoreless innings…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Wehiwa Aloy and Ryder Helfrick each had a multi-homer game, Zach Root pitched six scoreless innings and No. 3 national seed Arkansas routed Creighton 12-1 on Saturday night.

Arkansas (45-13) advances to the Fayetteville Regional final on Sunday against either Creighton (42-15) or North Dakota State. The Razorbacks have started 2-0 in a regional for the first time since 2022.

Cam Kozeal hit his 15th home run of the season to open the scoring in the second inning. He added an RBI double in the third on a shot to right field for a 3-0 lead.

Aloy, the SEC player of the year, smashed a shot over the left-field wall for a three-run homer and a 7-0 lead. His 20th home run of the season — a two-run homer to reach five RBIs — came in the seventh to make it 9-0.

Helfrick left the yard with a solo shot in the sixth and added a two-run homer in the seventh for an 11-run lead.

Root (7-5) struck out seven, while allowing just three hits.

Creighton starter Wilson Magers (6-3) allowed four earned runs in three innings.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.