Wednesday’s Scores

PREP SOFTBALL= Bryan 3, Chesterland W. Geauga 2 Gahanna Lincoln 13, Mentor 11 Monroeville 17, Cuyahoga Hts. 1 Painesville Riverside…

PREP SOFTBALL=

Bryan 3, Chesterland W. Geauga 2

Gahanna Lincoln 13, Mentor 11

Monroeville 17, Cuyahoga Hts. 1

Painesville Riverside 10, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Perry 6, Mogadore Field 4

OHSAA State Tournament=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Centerville 6, Mason 5

Kettering Fairmont 5, Cin. Oak Hills 3

Lancaster 4, Lewis Center Olentangy 3

Lebanon 3, Marysville 2

Massillon Jackson 10, Fitch 5

Perrysburg 6, N. Can. Hoover 3

Division II=

Cin. St. Ursula 8, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0

Dublin Scioto 4, Ashville Teays Valley 2

Green 3, Oregon Clay 2

Kings Mills Kings 8, Mt. Notre Dame 1

Massillon Perry 5, Amherst Steele 1

Mt. Vernon 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 1

N. Ridgeville 7, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 5

Division III=

Bloom-Carroll 18, Bishop Hartley 6

Dover 2, Akr. Hoban 0

Greenville 1, New Richmond 0

Holland Springfield 11, Aurora 5

Mt. Orab Western Brown 8, Hamilton Ross 2

Division IV=

Circleville Logan Elm 4, Byesville Meadowbrook 2

Hillsboro 10, McConnelsville Morgan 4

Lexington 9, Millbury Lake 1

Newark Licking Valley 2, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 1

Spring. Kenton Ridge 8, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0

Division V=

Canfield S. Range 1, Warren Champion 0

Milford Center Fairbanks 2, Pemberville Eastwood 1

New Franklin Manchester 9, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0

Oak Harbor 7, Bloomdale Elmwood 3

Spring. Shawnee 16, Spring. NW 0

Wellston 11, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Wheelersburg 6, Piketon 1

Division VI=

Ada 6, Montpelier 4

Columbia Station Columbia 6, McDonald 4

Defiance Ayersville 2, Tiffin Calvert 1

Gibsonburg 3, Bucyrus Wynford 2

Minster 8, W. Jefferson 3

New Madison Tri-Village 9, Ft. Recovery 5

Portsmouth Notre Dame 3, Bowerston Conotton Valley 1

S. Charleston SE 12, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 1

Sycamore Mohawk 10, W. Unity Hilltop 4

Vienna Mathews 4, Southington Chalker 0

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 4, Newark Cath. 1

Division VII=

Covington 14, Ansonia 3

