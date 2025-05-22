Warriors guard Moses Moody has surgery on his injured right thumb

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody underwent surgery on his injured right thumb and is expected…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody underwent surgery on his injured right thumb and is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp.

The Warriors said Moody had the operation on Wednesday in Los Angeles to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.

The 22-year-old Moody is coming off his most productive season since being drafted 14th overall in 2021. He averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game.

Moody scored 7.1 points per game in the postseason.

Moody is about to enter the first season of a three-year, $37.5 million extension.

