Wall of support: Clippers fans flown out to Denver by owner Steve Ballmer for Game 7 against Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers brought in a “Wall” of support for Game 7 on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Courtesy of team owner Steve Ballmer, more than 100 Clippers fans were flown to Denver and assembled behind one of the baskets to provide extra noise. It’s an extension of “The Wall,” a section for the group of superfans that packs the Intuit Dome — also behind a basket — for Clippers games in Los Angeles.

“’The Wall’ has grown into an international phenomenon,” said 27-year-old Sam Dash, a longtime Clippers fan who made the trip. “Everyone’s talking about it. This (going to Ball Arena) is like a celebration for ‘The Wall,’ because it’s been such a big success.”

The members of the traveling party landed in Denver on Saturday morning. They were treated to Chick-fil-A before the game, had prime seats and were slated to fly out after the first-round series finale.

They were amped, too, and decked out in Clippers gear. Ballmer even stopped by for a pregame motivational speech.

Dash, his father, Ron, and their friend, Jay Turner, were front-and-center for the action. They’re part of “The Wall” known as “The Swell,” which leads the cheers and gets the crowd stirred up.

“To sit in ‘The Wall,’ you can’t be a fan of any other organization,” Sam Dash explained. “They will literally reassign your seat if you show up in a Lakers jersey.”

Dash has been a devoted Clippers fans since watching Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

“I like the underdog mentality and the fact that we actually do win,” Dash said. “People don’t talk about it, but we win. We have an amazing record when you look at our 20-year span now.”

Turner, 46, has been a Clippers supporter since 1996, when he attended California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

“I just thought there was something special about the fan base for the Clippers,” Turner said. “It was family-oriented and had team spirit. I couldn’t get enough of it. I’ve been a fan ever since.”

Same with Ron Dash, 71, a New York Knicks backer before adopting the Clippers.

“Just a loyal Clippers fan,” he said.

