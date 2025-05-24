Walker’s clutch hits help Cardinals overcome fielding gaffes in 6-5 win over Arizona

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Walker had two hits and drove in three runs, rebounding from a critical fielding gaffe…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Walker had two hits and drove in three runs, rebounding from a critical fielding gaffe with an RBI single that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 win Saturday over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After his failed sliding attempt to catch Josh Naylor’s two-run triple in the eighth allowed Arizona to rally into the lead, Walker delivered the winning run with an RBI single off Justin Martinez (1-2) in the bottom half of the inning.

The Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight game. St. Louis has won 15 of 19.

Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suárez raced around to tie the game 4-4 when Naylor’s line drive bounced in front of Walker and rolled to the wall. Naylor then scored when Grichuk’s pop-up fell in shallow center for a double.

Ryan Helsley (2-0) was credited with the win for a scoreless ninth. He struck out Suárez with runners on second and third to end the game.

Matthew Liberatore allowed six hits and one run, on Grichuk’s leadoff home run in the fifth. Liberatore struck out six Diamondbacks and didn’t walk anyone, a hallmark of his strong start to 2025.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly gave up four runs on six hits while striking out five. His only walk preceded Walker’s two-dun double that ended his outing with no outs in the seventh.

Key moment

Making his first appearance after missing three weeks because of right shoulder inflammation, Martinez gave up Nolan Arenado’s RBI groundout to tie it before Walker’s two-out single.

Key stat

After earning a spot in the Cardinals rotation during spring training, the 25-year-old lefty Liberatore has allowed two runs or less in eight straight starts, giving up 11 runs in 47 innings over that stretch.

Up next

Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-3, 3.81 ERA), who entered the weekend as the major league wins leader, takes on St. Louis RHP Sonny Gray (5-1, 4.02) in the series finale Sunday.

