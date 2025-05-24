Vientos scratched from Mets’ lineup with abdominal soreness. Nimmo exits due to stiff neck

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Mark Vientos was scratched from the New York Mets’ lineup Friday night against the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Mark Vientos was scratched from the New York Mets’ lineup Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of abdominal soreness, and left fielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game with a stiff neck.

Nimmo said his neck tightened up Friday morning, but he tried to play anyway. He banged into the outfield wall with his right shoulder while catching Will Smith’s long drive leading off the second inning, then struck out looking in the bottom half.

Nimmo said his neck prevented him from pulling the trigger on a swing, so he told manager Carlos Mendoza he was more a detriment than a help at that point.

“It’s from 2019, when I ran into the wall. We’ve been really good with the training staff and myself about being able to keep it under control and at bay, but sometimes with the travel and just everything, sometimes it pops its ugly head,” Nimmo said after the Mets lost 7-5 in 13 innings.

“Takes a few days to deal with it,” he added. “It’s frustrating. But unfortunately, it’s just part of it and just try and get back out there as soon as possible.”

Following a 98-minute rain delay in the top of the third, Nimmo was replaced by Jeff McNeil in left.

“Turning to the right was very, very limited today,” Nimmo said. “In the past it’s usually been I usually I go get off of it for a little bit, go to sleep and take a muscle relaxer. And then usually it’s a day or two after that. Hopefully I can be sooner than that. But right now, in the past, that’s the way it’s gone.”

Vientos had been set to bat second against left-hander Clayton Kershaw. But about 65 minutes before the first pitch at Citi Field, the Mets announced Vientos wouldn’t start.

“Just felt like a tightness in my stomach area. Just a weird pain,” he said.

Vientos said the issue was on his left side and he felt something similar during the offseason. He said he’s “not really too worried about it” but he wasn’t sure if he will play Saturday night.

“We’ll see. I’m going to come in tomorrow, see how it feels and talk to the trainers and they’ll let me know,” Vientos said.

Brett Baty shifted from second base to third and rookie Luisangel Acuña was inserted into the lineup at second base, batting ninth. Designated hitter Starling Marte moved from fifth in the order to the No. 2 slot.

The 25-year-old Vientos is hitting .232 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and a .674 OPS. He is 6 for 45 (.133) with runners in scoring position this season.

He had three homers and seven RBIs in last year’s National League Championship Series against the Dodgers.

In other news, Mendoza said pitcher Frankie Montas will begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday with Class A Brooklyn.

Montas, sidelined since spring training with a right lat strain, is scheduled to throw two innings and 30-35 pitches. The right-hander signed a $34 million, two-year contract with the Mets as a free agent in December after spending last season with Cincinnati and Milwaukee. The deal includes a player option for 2026.

Veteran right-hander Paul Blackburn will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse next week before the Mets must decide whether to reinstate him from the injured list and add him to the active major league roster.

The 31-year-old Blackburn also has been out all season. He is on the 15-day IL with right knee inflammation.

Blackburn is 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA in 23 innings over six minor league starts across three levels this year. He threw seven shutout innings of one-hit ball Wednesday for Syracuse in a win against Rochester.

