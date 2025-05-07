USWNT star Mallory Swanson expecting her first child

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. women’s national team forward Mallory Swanson is expecting her first child with husband Dansby Swanson, shortstop…

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. women’s national team forward Mallory Swanson is expecting her first child with husband Dansby Swanson, shortstop for the Chicago Cubs.

The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram, with Mallory Swanson captioning a series of photos, “Our greatest blessing.”

Mallory Swanson, 27, was on the U.S. team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and the gold medal at last summer’s Paris Olympics. She scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Olympic final for the gold medal.

Mallory Swanson has not played this season for her club team, the Chicago Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League. She’s been excused for personal reasons.

Dansby Swanson, 31, is a two-time All-Star. He won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and won back-to-back Gold Glove awards in 2022 and 2023.

Mallory Swanson’s teammate on last summer’s Olympic team, Sophia Wilson, is also expecting her first child with husband Michael Wilson, a wide receiver for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

