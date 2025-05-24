Urruti scores 1st goal in 2 years as Revolution and Sporting KC tie 3-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maxi Urruti scored in the 84th minute for the New England Revolution in a 3-3…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maxi Urruti scored in the 84th minute for the New England Revolution in a 3-3 tie with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Urruti, who spent last season with Argentinian club Platense, scored on a sliding shot that finished a cross played in by Luis Diaz Espinoza and made it 3-3. Urruti hadn’t scored an MLS goal since he helped Austin beat Montreal 1-0 on March 4, 2023.

Tomás Chancalay scored his first goal of the season in the 14th minute and an own goal by Kansas City’s Jacob Bartlett in the 23rd gave the Revolution (5-4-4) a 2-0 lead.

Dániel Sallói tapped in the rebound of a shot from outside the area by Erik Thommy in the 53rd minute and Dejan Joveljic converted from the penalty spot in the 59th to make it 2-2.

Manu García gave Sporting Kansas City (3-8-4) a 3-2 lead in the 61st minute, scoring from the center of the area off a cross played in by Thommy.

John Pulskamp had four saves for Kansas City. Aljaz Ivacic stopped two shots for the Revolution.

