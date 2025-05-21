UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Michigan 6 2 0 .750 211 153 Birmingham 5…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Michigan 6 2 0 .750 211 153 Birmingham 5 3 0 .625 172 136 Houston 3 5 0 .375 140 168 Memphis 2 6 0 .250 127 170

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA DC 6 2 0 .750 196 187 St. Louis 6 2 0 .750 179 142 Arlington 3 5 0 .375 176 150 San Antonio 1 7 0 .125 117 212

Sunday, May 18

DC 33, Arlington 30

Wednesday, May 21

No games scheduled.

Friday, May 23

St. Louis vs San Antonio at St. Louis, MO, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

Arlington at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

DC at Houston, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 30

St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.

