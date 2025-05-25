UFL Glance

USFL CONFERENCE XFL CONFERENCE Week 8 Friday, May 16 Memphis 24, San Antonio 22, OT Saturday, May 17 St. Louis…

USFL CONFERENCE

XFL CONFERENCE

Week 8

Friday, May 16

Memphis 24, San Antonio 22, OT

Saturday, May 17

St. Louis 29, Birmingham 28

Michigan 30, Houston 18

Sunday, May 18

DC 33, Arlington 30

Week 9

Friday, May 23

St. Louis 39, San Antonio 13

Saturday, May 24

Arlington 30, Memphis 12

Birmingham 26, Michigan 22

Sunday, May 25

Houston 24, DC 21

Week 10

Friday, May 30

St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

Houston at Michigan, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

Arlington at San Antonio, Noon

Birmingham at Memphis, 3 p.m.

