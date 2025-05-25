UFL Glance

USFL CONFERENCE
XFL CONFERENCE
Week 8
Friday, May 16
Memphis 24, San Antonio 22, OT
Saturday, May 17
St. Louis 29, Birmingham 28
Michigan 30, Houston 18
Sunday, May 18
DC 33, Arlington 30
Week 9
Friday, May 23
St. Louis 39, San Antonio 13
Saturday, May 24
Arlington 30, Memphis 12
Birmingham 26, Michigan 22
Sunday, May 25
Houston 24, DC 21
Week 10
Friday, May 30
St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 31
Houston at Michigan, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 1
Arlington at San Antonio, Noon
Birmingham at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.