Live Radio
Home » Sports » UFL Glance

UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 22, 2025, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Michigan 6 2 0 .750 211 153
Birmingham 5 3 0 .625 172 136
Houston 3 5 0 .375 140 168
Memphis 2 6 0 .250 127 170

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
DC 6 2 0 .750 196 187
St. Louis 6 2 0 .750 179 142
Arlington 3 5 0 .375 176 150
San Antonio 1 7 0 .125 117 212

Sunday, May 18

DC 33, Arlington 30

Thursday, May 22

No games scheduled.

Friday, May 23

St. Louis vs San Antonio at St. Louis, MO, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

Arlington at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

DC at Houston, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 30

St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up