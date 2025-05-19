UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|211
|153
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|172
|136
|Houston
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|140
|168
|Memphis
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|127
|170
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|196
|187
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|179
|142
|Arlington
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|176
|150
|San Antonio
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|117
|212
Sunday, May 18
DC 33, Arlington 30
Monday, May 19
No games scheduled.
Friday, May 23
St. Louis vs San Antonio at St. Louis, MO, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 24
Arlington at Memphis, 12 p.m.
Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 25
DC at Houston, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 30
St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.
