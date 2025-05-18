UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Michigan 6 2 0 .750 211 153 Birmingham 5…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Michigan 6 2 0 .750 211 153 Birmingham 5 3 0 .625 172 136 Houston 3 5 0 .375 140 168 Memphis 2 6 0 .250 127 170

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 6 2 0 .750 179 142 DC 5 2 0 .714 163 157 Arlington 3 4 0 .429 146 117 San Antonio 1 7 0 .125 117 212

Saturday, May 17

St. Louis 29, Birmingham 28

Michigan 30, Houston 18

Sunday, May 18

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Friday, May 23

St. Louis vs San Antonio at St. Louis, MO, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

Arlington at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

DC at Houston, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 30

St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.

