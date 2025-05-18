UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|211
|153
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|172
|136
|Houston
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|140
|168
|Memphis
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|127
|170
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|179
|142
|DC
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|163
|157
|Arlington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|117
|San Antonio
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|117
|212
Saturday, May 17
St. Louis 29, Birmingham 28
Michigan 30, Houston 18
Sunday, May 18
Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.
Friday, May 23
St. Louis vs San Antonio at St. Louis, MO, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 24
Arlington at Memphis, 12 p.m.
Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 25
DC at Houston, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 30
St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.
