UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2025, 10:08 AM

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Michigan 6 2 0 .750 211 153
Birmingham 5 3 0 .625 172 136
Houston 3 5 0 .375 140 168
Memphis 2 6 0 .250 127 170

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
St. Louis 6 2 0 .750 179 142
DC 5 2 0 .714 163 157
Arlington 3 4 0 .429 146 117
San Antonio 1 7 0 .125 117 212

Saturday, May 17

St. Louis 29, Birmingham 28

Michigan 30, Houston 18

Sunday, May 18

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Friday, May 23

St. Louis vs San Antonio at St. Louis, MO, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

Arlington at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

DC at Houston, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 30

St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.

