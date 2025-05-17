UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|144
|107
|Michigan
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|181
|135
|Houston
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|122
|138
|Memphis
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|127
|170
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|163
|157
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|150
|114
|Arlington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|117
|San Antonio
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|117
|212
Friday, May 16
Memphis 24, San Antonio 22
Saturday, May 17
Birmingham at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 18
Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.
Friday, May 23
St. Louis vs San Antonio at St. Louis, MO, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 24
Arlington at Memphis, 12 p.m.
Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 25
DC at Houston, 4 p.m.
