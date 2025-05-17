Live Radio
UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 17, 2025, 10:08 AM

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 5 2 0 .714 144 107
Michigan 5 2 0 .714 181 135
Houston 3 4 0 .429 122 138
Memphis 2 6 0 .250 127 170

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
DC 5 2 0 .714 163 157
St. Louis 5 2 0 .714 150 114
Arlington 3 4 0 .429 146 117
San Antonio 1 7 0 .125 117 212

Friday, May 16

Memphis 24, San Antonio 22

Saturday, May 17

Birmingham at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Friday, May 23

St. Louis vs San Antonio at St. Louis, MO, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

Arlington at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

DC at Houston, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

