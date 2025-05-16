UFL Glance

USFL CONFERENCE XFL CONFERENCE Week 6 Friday, May 2 St. Louis 12, Arlington 6 Saturday, May 3 Houston 21, Memphis…

USFL CONFERENCE

XFL CONFERENCE

Week 6

Friday, May 2

St. Louis 12, Arlington 6

Saturday, May 3

Houston 21, Memphis 20

Sunday, May 4

Michigan 38, DC 14

Birmingham 26, San Antonio 3

Week 7

Friday, May 9

DC 32, San Antonio 24

Saturday, May 10

Michigan 25, Arlington 24

Sunday, May 11

Birmingham 33, Houston 25

St. Louis 19, Memphis 9

Week 8

Friday, May 16

Memphis 24, San Antonio 22, OT

Saturday, May 17

Birmingham at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

Arlington at DC, noon

