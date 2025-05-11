UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Michigan 5 2 0 .714 181 135 Birmingham 4…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Michigan 5 2 0 .714 181 135 Birmingham 4 2 0 .667 111 82 Houston 3 3 0 .500 97 105 Memphis 1 5 0 .167 94 129

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA DC 5 2 0 .714 163 157 St. Louis 4 2 0 .667 131 105 Arlington 3 4 0 .429 146 117 San Antonio 1 6 0 .143 95 188

Saturday, May 10

Michigan 25, Arlington 24

Sunday, May 11

Houston at Birmingham, 12 p.m.

St. Louis at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 16

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Birmingham at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Friday, May 23

St. Louis vs San Antonio at St. Louis, MO, 8 p.m.

