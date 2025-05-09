UFL Glance

USFL CONFERENCE XFL CONFERENCE Week 6 Friday, May 2 St. Louis 12, Arlington 6 Saturday, May 3 Houston 21, Memphis…

USFL CONFERENCE

XFL CONFERENCE

Week 6

Friday, May 2

St. Louis 12, Arlington 6

Saturday, May 3

Houston 21, Memphis 20

Sunday, May 4

Michigan 38, DC 14

Birmingham 26, San Antonio 3

Week 7

Friday, May 9

DC 32, San Antonio

Saturday, May 10

Michigan at Arlington, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 11

Houston at Birmingham, noon

St. Louis at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Week 8

Friday, May 16

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Birmingham at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

Arlington at DC, noon

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.