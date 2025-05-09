UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 4 2 0 .667 111 82 Michigan 4…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 4 2 0 .667 111 82 Michigan 4 2 0 .667 156 111 Houston 3 3 0 .500 97 105 Memphis 1 5 0 .167 94 129

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA DC 4 2 0 .667 131 133 St. Louis 4 2 0 .667 131 105 Arlington 3 3 0 .500 122 92 San Antonio 1 5 0 .167 71 156

Sunday, May 4

Michigan 38, DC 14

Birmingham 26, San Antonio 3

Friday, May 9

DC at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Michigan at Arlington, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 11

Houston at Birmingham, 12 p.m.

St. Louis at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 16

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Birmingham at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.

