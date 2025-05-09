UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|111
|82
|Michigan
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|156
|111
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|97
|105
|Memphis
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|94
|129
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|131
|133
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|131
|105
|Arlington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|122
|92
|San Antonio
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|71
|156
Sunday, May 4
Michigan 38, DC 14
Birmingham 26, San Antonio 3
Friday, May 9
DC at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 10
Michigan at Arlington, 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 11
Houston at Birmingham, 12 p.m.
St. Louis at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 16
Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 17
Birmingham at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.
