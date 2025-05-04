UFL Glance

USFL CONFERENCE XFL CONFERENCE Week 5 Friday, April 25 Memphis 24, Birmingham 20, OT Saturday, April 26 St. Louis 32,…

USFL CONFERENCE

XFL CONFERENCE

Week 5

Friday, April 25

Memphis 24, Birmingham 20, OT

Saturday, April 26

St. Louis 32, Michigan 27

Sunday, April 27

DC 37, Arlington 33

Houston 27, San Antonio 3

Week 6

Friday, May 2

St. Louis 12, Arlington 6

Saturday, May 3

Houston 21, Memphis 20

Sunday, May 4

Michigan 38, DC 14

Birmingham 26, San Antonio 3

Week 7

Friday, May 9

DC at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Michigan at Arlington, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 11

Houston at Birmingham, noon

St. Louis at Memphis, 3 p.m.

