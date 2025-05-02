UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 85 79 Michigan 3…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 85 79 Michigan 3 2 0 .600 118 97 Houston 2 3 0 .400 76 85 Memphis 1 4 0 .200 74 108

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA DC 4 1 0 .800 117 95 Arlington 3 2 0 .600 116 80 St. Louis 3 2 0 .600 119 99 San Antonio 1 4 0 .200 68 130

Sunday, April 27

DC 37, Arlington 33

Houston 27, San Antonio 3

Friday, May 2

Arlington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Memphis at Houston, 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

DC at Michigan, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 9

DC at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Michigan at Arlington, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.