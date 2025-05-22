Tyrese Haliburton’s father cuts loose at Indy bar as son hits tying shot to help Pacers beat Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton’s father cut loose at an Indianapolis bar Wednesday night, when his son hit the tying…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton’s father cut loose at an Indianapolis bar Wednesday night, when his son hit the tying jumper at the end of regulation to cap a furious comeback and the Pacers beat the New York Knicks in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

John Haliburton watched from Tom’s Bar as Tyrese helped the Pacers rally in New York, three weeks after the team announced he would not be attending his son’s games for the foreseeable future. He was essentially banished following a confrontation with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Indiana eliminated Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs.

Wearing Pacers sweatpants and a gold “Haliburton 0” hoodie, John Haliburton was seen pointing at a large screen as a replay showed Tyrese’s long jumper at the end of regulation bounce high off the rim and fall through the net at Madison Square Garden. He also gave the Reggie Miller choke gesture, just as his son did, and yelled “Let’s go, baby! Let’s go!”

In another video that seemed to be taken after the game, John Haliburton holds what appears to be a towel with his son’s image. He yells “What the Hali! What the Hali-Berry! What the Haliburton!”

Charles Barkley, speaking afterward on TNT’s “Inside The NBA,” called on the Pacers and commissioner Adam Silver to allow John Haliburton back in the arena when the series shifts to Indiana. The team did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The league deferred to the Pacers.

