Two motorbike riders die in race crash in northern England

LITTLE BUDWORTH, England (AP) — Two motorbike riders died and another suffered significant injuries during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park on Monday.

English rider Owen Jenner, aged 21, and New Zealand rider Shane Richardson, 29, were fatally injured in an 11-bike crash at the first corner of the opening lap.

Tom Tunstall, 47, was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries.

Five other riders were treated at the track for minor injuries, while three more escaped unharmed.

Organisers MotorSport Vision Racing said “a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling” was a “catastrophic accident,” and canceled the rest of the British Superbike Championship event.

