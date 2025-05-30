Twins reinstate Byron Buxton from concussion injured list after 11-game absence

SEATTLE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated center fielder Byron Buxton from the seven-day concussion injured list Friday before a…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated center fielder Byron Buxton from the seven-day concussion injured list Friday before a three-game series in Seattle, two weeks after he collided with shortstop Carlos Correa in pursuit of a shallow fly ball.

“Very good day to be getting Byron Buxton back,” said manager Rocco Baldelli. “He finished up all of his protocol testing and all of that. Did well and was cleared the last day in Tampa, so the first game back was going to be today. Everything went pretty smoothly, and I think he’s very eager to get back out there.”

Buxton missed 11 games after the collision, which also sent Correa into the concussion protocol. Correa only needed the minimum seven-day stay on the injured list and missed five games.

To make room for Buxton, outfielder Carson McCusker was sent back to Triple-A St. Paul. Buxton is batting .261 with an .834 OPS and 18 extra-base hits, including 10 homers. He also has 33 runs, 27 RBIs and eight steals in 41 games.

“Well, it’s great for us,” Baldelli said of getting Buxton back. “Both sides of the ball he does so many wonderful things for us.”

