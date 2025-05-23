Trimble to become primary sponsor on Buescher, Preece NASCAR Cup Series cars beginning in 2025

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing announced Friday a multi-year sponsor partnership with Trimble beginning in the 2025…

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing announced Friday a multi-year sponsor partnership with Trimble beginning in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Trimble will be the primary sponsor on Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford Mustang and Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang, beginning with Preece’s entry at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1. In addition, it was announced that Trimble will increase its involvement across RFK Racing’s full fleet in upcoming seasons, including Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang.

Trimble is a global technology company that enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation.

“This is a high-profile opportunity to expand awareness of Trimble by supporting a leading NASCAR team with a technology vision closely aligned with our own,” Trimble president and CEO Rob Painter said. “Both organizations focus on cohesive technology ecosystems and data-driven precision as the formula for winning in dynamic and intensely competitive environments.”

Trimble employs more than 12,000 people worldwide and serves customers in over 175 countries. The company reported $3.68 billion in revenue in 2024, according to a release.

“Partnering with a forward-thinking, technology-driven company like Trimble is a great fit for RFK Racing,” said Steve Newmark, president of RFK Racing. “Our team and Trimble operate in fast-paced, high-performance environments that demand precision and innovation. Their deep expertise and commitment to technology will bring valuable perspective and collaboration to our program.”

Trimble is also set to join the RFK TeK Alliance, a collaborative platform where technology-oriented sponsors work together to test and refine products in applied racing and operational environments.

“Every week in NASCAR feels like a science project, where we’re constantly testing, learning, and improving,” said RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski. “Partnering with Trimble allows us to do more of that work in the digital space, refining our performance virtually before we ever hit the track. That kind of innovation is not only smart, it’s essential in today’s competitive environment.”

