Trackhouse Racing looks to bridge gap with big race teams. It took a big step with Coca-Cola 600 win

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Trackhouse Racing has won nine Cup Series races since opening in 2021.

None as big as Sunday night’s race.

Ross Chastain became the first driver since Bobby Allison 56 years ago to win a race from an official starting position of last when he passed William Byron with six laps remaining to capture the Coca-Cola 600, giving team owner Justin Marks his first crown jewel win.

In a time when the Cup racing seems largely dominated by Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske, the little guys got a much-needed breakthrough win.

“It’s sinking in that we won the Coke 600,” Chastain said. “What that means for the team and me, I don’t know yet. I’m excited to find out, though.”

For Chastain, it means returning to the NASCAR playoffs after missing out last year.

Meanwhile, Marks is hoping it is a sign of bigger things to come.

Trackhouse Racing has three full-time drivers now in the Cup Series — Chastain, Daniel Suárez and newcomer Shane van Gisbergen. The team also is trying out a fourth in developmental driver Connor Zilisch, who got a start at the Coca-Cola 600.

Marks said he spends most of his waking moments trying to figure out how to close the gap between his team and the Hendricks, Gibbs and Penskes of the racing world.

And Sunday night was a big step.

“Now, if we want to be intellectually lazy, we can just say, ‘Well, they have more money and they have more people.’ I think that that’s certainly important. They have a lot of resources, and that’s very important,” Marks said. “If you look back in 2022, we had 20 (different) winners. Then those teams that have all those resources, they’re learning and their development curve is quick because they’ve got the resources to put behind it.”

Marks believes NASCAR’s new NextGen cars — which promote more parity across the series — help bridge the gap for smaller racing teams.

“I would not have started Trackhouse and raced in the Cup Series if they didn’t go to this race car because that provides an opportunity to close the gap,” Marks said.

Marks said the first thing he’s learned about NASCAR is that it’s a people business, and that hiring motivated, team-oriented workers means everything.

“We’re looking at things like developing a more robust aero department, looking at the way we structure our engineering, looking at those things to make sure we get back on the development curve with those three,” Marks said. “It just takes very thoughtful examination, and it’s a process that probably will never stop because Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Penske Racing are just very, very strong, talented organizations.”

But at least for one night, that examination was put on hold.

It was time to celebrate.

There was plenty of hooting and hollering from the Chastain faithful more than two hours after his win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the driver spent time soaking it all in. He had a beer or two before leaving the track, but only after honoring Alan Kulwicki with a Polish victory lap and tossing a watermelon from his race car onto the track and joining fans in the crowd.

Marks said everything about Chastain and his can-do attitude is perfect for his organization.

“We started last, but Ross’ confidence was really high,” Marks said. “After we wrecked in practice, Ross left the care center, came back over and had a smile on his face. He was pumped because he knew we’d unloaded with speed. Ross is one of the best drivers in the Cup Series. He puts the team on his shoulders as we try to rebuild. … This is a moment that holds major significance for everyone in the company, and it’s such an honor to win at this place.”

