Towns delivers big game on bruised knee as new lineup finally clicks for the Knicks in Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns was uncertain to play Thursday because of a bruised left knee, according to the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns was uncertain to play Thursday because of a bruised left knee, according to the New York Knicks’ injury report.

Given the situation the Knicks faced, Towns knew all along he was playing.

“I looked at the game and it said Game 5. Do or die. That was pretty much all I needed to see,” Towns said.

The All-Star delivered 24 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 111-94 in Game 5 to stay alive in the Eastern Conference finals.

Towns was hurt near the end of the Pacers’ 130-121 victory on Tuesday that gave them a 3-1 lead in the series. He was able to finish the game, but he was noticeably hobbling after the knee-to-knee collision and the Knicks had listed him as questionable to play Thursday.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said earlier Thursday that Towns’ availability would be a game-time decision.

Towns had carried the Knicks to their lone win in the series by scoring 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3. On Thursday, he followed Jalen Brunson’s strong start by scoring 12 points while playing the entire second quarter.

The Knicks stuck with their starting lineup that debuted in Game 3, with Towns moved to forward and Mitchell Robinson starting at center. Robinson replaced forward Josh Hart in the first unit, with the Knicks hoping his rebounding and defense would help slow down the Pacers.

The Knicks hadn’t really started well in either of the first two games with the big lineup and gave up 43 points in the first quarter of Game 4. But Indiana barely surpassed that in the first half Thursday, when New York led 56-45, as the Knicks finally avoided the early holes they’ve been falling into.

“I mean, we knew we had to do something,” Brunson said. “I mean, we had to. It’s win or go home.”

Robinson finished with six points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.