Tovar leads Rockies against the Diamondbacks following 5-hit game

Colorado Rockies (8-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-22, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Colorado Rockies (8-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-22, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-4, 6.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -383, Rockies +302; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Ezequiel Tovar had five hits against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Arizona is 24-22 overall and 12-13 at home. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Colorado is 8-37 overall and 3-21 in road games. The Rockies are 3-26 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with a .308 batting average, and has 12 doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 28 RBIs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13 for 42 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has seven home runs, 11 walks and 29 RBIs while hitting .300 for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 10 for 39 with a double, two triples, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .291 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 2-8, .245 batting average, 7.74 ERA, outscored by 52 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.