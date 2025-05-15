Tottenham forward Kulusevski ruled out for months by knee injury

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski will be out for months after undergoing knee surgery. Kulusevski will miss next week’s Europa League…

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski will be out for months after undergoing knee surgery.

Kulusevski will miss next week’s Europa League final against Manchester United because of the injury and it is not known whether he will be available for the start of next season. He will be sidelined “at least for a few months,” Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou said on Thursday.

“It’s disappointing news. Initially we thought it wasn’t too serious because obviously the medical team were worried about how the knee was structurally, but it seemed pretty good. But then it kind of blew up a day after.”

Kulusevski was injured during Spurs’ defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday. He had surgery on his right patella on Wednesday.

The Europa League final is next Wednesday in Bilbao, with the winner also gaining entry to next season’s Champions League.

But Postecoglou is without key players, including the injured James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.