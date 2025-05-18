Toney’s 2 HRs help Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 9-6 and win Lubbock Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Hailey Toney hit a solo shots in the fourth and sixth innings, Lauren Allred added three…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Hailey Toney hit a solo shots in the fourth and sixth innings, Lauren Allred added three RBIs and Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 9-6 on Sunday to win the Lubbock Regional.

No. 12 seed Texas Tech (48-12) will play No. 5 seed Florida State in the Tallahassee Super Regional next weekend.

Bailey Lindemuth hit an RBI double in the first inning and the Red Raiders never trailed. Lauren Allred’s two-RBI single capped a three-run second. Lindemuth hit a double in the third and then scored when Demi Elder reached on a fielding error to make it 4-0.

NiJaree Canady (28-5) allowed six runs, three earned, on eight hits over five innings and Chloe Riassetto pitched two no-hit innings to earn her third save of the season.

Sierra Sacco hit an run-scoring double and Morgan Stiles followed with a two-RBI single the cut Mississippi State’s deficit to 4-3 in the third.

Elder added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Allred’s RBI double in the sixth capped the score.

Ella Wesolowski had two RBIs for Mississippi State (39-19). Raelin Chaffin (23-10) pitched a complete game and gave up nine runs — eight earned — on 14 hits.

