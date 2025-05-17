Titleholder Kolkata eliminated as IPL returns with a damp squib

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian Premier League’s much-anticipated restart was delayed for another day after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru-Kolkata…

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian Premier League’s much-anticipated restart was delayed for another day after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru-Kolkata Knight Riders game was washed out on Saturday.

Both teams received a point each but it wasn’t enough for defending champion Kolkata, which was eliminated from top-four contention with only one game remaining.

Bengaluru climbed atop the table and needs only one more point to secure a place in the knockouts.

The IPL was suspended for a week to Friday due to the military showdown between India and Pakistan. The Pakistan Super League also resumed on Saturday.

The IPL final, originally scheduled for May 25, was moved to June 3.

Saturday’s game also marked an emotional return to the playing arena for India great Virat Kohli, who announced his test retirement last Monday.

Fans arrived in great numbers wearing a white jersey to honor the ace batter, who played 123 tests for India and finished just short of 10,000 test runs.

Kohli has 505 runs in this IPL, for fourth highest. However, he never stood a chance of batting at home thanks to incessant rain in Bengaluru since Friday evening.

The Royal Challengers have two remaining round-robin games against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.

Kolkata’s last game is against already-eliminated Hyderabad on May 25.

Sunday’s doubleheader features Rajasthan Royals hosting Punjab Kings in Jaipur, and Delhi Capitals taking on Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

Rajasthan is out of knockouts contention, while the other three sides are still alive.

___

