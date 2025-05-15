Timberwolves beat Warriors in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals for 2nd straight year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting to send the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting to send the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the second straight year with a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Edwards had 22 points and 12 assists for the sixth-seeded Wolves, who will face the Denver-Oklahoma City winner next. They could get as many as five days off, if the Nuggets beat the Thunder on Thursday to activate a Game 7 in the other West semifinal series.

