Tigers’ Pérez homers in 1st at-bat in return to action after being sidelined with back inflammation

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers outfielder Wenceel Pérez homered in his first at-bat of the season Tuesday night, shortly after coming off the injured list.

Pérez, who had missed the entire season due to inflammation in his lower back, hit a solo homer in the second inning off San Francisco’s Logan Webb. He finished 1 for 3 with two strikeouts as the American League-leading Tigers beat the Giants 3-1.

Pérez was recalled from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo when utilityman Matt Vierling went on the injured list with shoulder problems.

Pérez hit .242 with nine homers and nine stolen bases as a rookie in 112 games last season. He hit .250 in six postseason games.

Vierling played four games after missing the first six weeks of the season with a shoulder injury before aggravating it on Monday. He was hitting .182 with two RBIs.

