Tiernan scores twice as Angel City outlasts Spirit 4-3

Riley Tiernan scored her second goal of the match in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Angel City a 4-3 win over the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Houston Dash fell 2-1 at home to Racing Louisville and the Seattle Reign edged the Kansas City Current 1-0.

Tiernan opened the scoring at Audi Field with a quick finish from the center of the box in the eighth minute. Gisele Thompson scored off a cross from her sister Alyssa Thompson in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0. It was the first time sisters had combined for a goal in NWSL history.

Spirit defender Esme Morgan scored her first NWSL goal in the 30th and Gift Monday finished into an open net in the 40th to make it 2-2 at halftime.

Angel City’s Katie Zelem made it 3-2 with a left-footed shot in the 72nd minute, but the Spirit tied it again Morgan’s second of the match.

Christen Press flicked on a corner kick for Tiernan’s winner, her fifth goal of the season.

Angel City (3-2-2) interim head coach Sam Laity received a red card after Tiernan’s winning goal. It is the first time that the Spirit (4-3-0) has lost two consecutive NWSL matches since September 2023.

Sears scores in 2-1 comeback win for Louisville

Emma Sears scored in the 70th minute to give Racing Louisville the come-from-behind win at Shell Energy Stadium.

The 24-year-old winger scored her fourth of the season on a breakaway counterattack. Although her strike went straight at Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell, the ricochet skidded off Campbell and into the net.

Houston (2-4-1) had taken the lead on Avery Patterson’s goal on the edge of the box in the eighth minute.

After lightning in the area delayed the game for nearly an hour, Kayla Fischer tied things up at 1-1 by hitting a long-range goal in the 20th.

Louisville (2-3-2) has now taken seven points from its last three away matches.

Biyendolo nets first Reign goal

Lynn Biyendolo scored the game’s only goal in the 37th minute at Lumen Field.

Reign (3-2-2) coach Laura Harvey then opted to sit back in a defensive game plan. In the second half, the Current (5-2-0) outshot their opponent 10-1, 3-0 on target.

Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski brought reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, who has been dealing with a hip issue, off the bench in the 61st minute but she could not find the equalizer.

It is the second consecutive defeat for Kansas City after going undefeated through the first five weeks of the season.

