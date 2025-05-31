Thunder guard Alex Caruso is getting a 2nd NBA Finals chance, this time with fans

Alex Caruso is the only current Oklahoma City Thunder player who has previous experience playing in the NBA Finals. That…

That said, even he has no idea what this year’s series will feel like.

Caruso was on the Los Angeles Lakers team that beat the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals in the bubble at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, meaning the games were played all in one place, with almost no fans, and an atmosphere that will in no way compare to what awaits when this year’s finals start in Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

“The finals in the bubble still had the tangible feel of a finals,” Caruso said. “You knew what was up for grabs. That adrenaline before the game, obviously, I don’t think it would probably be the same adrenaline level that you feel with fans, just being on the other side of it now. But understanding what’s at stake was still very apparent.”

The Thunder will take on either Indiana or New York in this year’s series. Game 1 is in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder are 43-7 this season. They’re 80-18 this season overall — not counting a loss in the NBA Cup title game, which doesn’t count — and that’s why Caruso doesn’t feel the need to do a whole lot of how-to-handle-the-finals coaching right now.

“You don’t have to do anything special. You just have to be who we are,” Caruso said. “That’s worked for us throughout this whole year. So, I’m just continuing to emphasize with the guys, just do what we’ve done all year. Compete at a high level, play together, play as a team. When we do that, we’re pretty good.”

At 31, Caruso is the old man of the Thunder — the oldest player on the roster, despite there being more than 80 other active players in the NBA older than he is right now.

The NBA said the Thunder are the second-youngest team to make the finals in the last 70 seasons, with an average age of 25.56. That’s about a half-year per player older than Portland was when the Trail Blazers made the finals in 1977.

“We’ve got one of the youngest teams in the league still,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “And these guys are growing at a really rapid rate. And we’ve had a lot of individual players really grow quickly and grow in impactful ways in a short period of time.”

But they rely on Caruso in many ways as well. A team loaded with young talent — MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren — is still willing to listen and learn, which is where Caruso comes in.

“There’s never a second where he’s not engaged in the competition, fully engaged in the competition,” said Daigneault, who coached Caruso with the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue and coaches him now with the Thunder. “And I think that right there, the contagiousness of that and the consistency of that, is really the impact. It doesn’t matter if it’s a drill in shootaround or whether it’s a side out of bounds play on a short shot clock. That guy, Alex Caruso, is completely engaged in that moment.”

And Caruso will be completely engaged in the finals, with hopes of getting a second ring — and a first parade.

Those 2020 finals ended in October because of the COVID-interrupted year, and training camps resumed just a few weeks later. There was no traditional offseason after that title by the Lakers, and Caruso still laments missing out on some of the fun.

“There’s parts of winning a championship that I didn’t get to experience through that first championship,” Caruso said. “I never got to go on a parade. The turnaround for the next season was like a month. I went to Cabo for a couple of days and then started working out again because the next season was about to start. There’s a little bit of enjoying the success that I didn’t get to necessarily participate in. But I’ve got another chance to get it done and try again with fans and with a parade and all that.”

