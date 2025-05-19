Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams fined $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The NBA has fined Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The NBA has fined Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language during a postgame media session, the league announced Monday.

Williams’ actions came Sunday after the Thunder’s 125-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their conference semifinals playoff series. Williams scored 24 points to help the Thunder advance to the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City will open the series at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Williams was a first-time All-Star this season. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists during the regular season for the Thunder, who finished with a league-best 68-14 record.

