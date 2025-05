DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, after 7-33 start.

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, after 7-33 start.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.