THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Par Scores

Sunday
At TPC Craig Ranch
McKinney, Texas
Purse: $9.9 million
Yardage: 7,569; Par: 71
Final Round
|Scottie Scheffler (500), $1,782,000
|61-63-66-63—253
|-31
|Erik Van Rooyen (300), $1,079,100
|66-67-65-63—261
|-23
|Sam Stevens (190), $683,100
|65-65-70-64—264
|-20
|Jordan Spieth (135), $485,100
|69-67-67-62—265
|-19
|Sam Burns (84), $305,972
|67-67-68-65—267
|-17
|Ricky Castillo (84), $305,972
|65-66-67-69—267
|-17
|Eric Cole (84), $305,972
|64-69-67-67—267
|-17
|Will Gordon (84), $305,972
|64-72-66-65—267
|-17
|Mark Hubbard (84), $305,972
|69-65-68-65—267
|-17
|Takumi Kanaya (84), $305,972
|67-67-68-65—267
|-17
|Kurt Kitayama (84), $305,972
|66-65-68-68—267
|-17
|Adam Schenk (84), $305,972
|66-67-65-69—267
|-17
|Antoine Rozner (59), $200,475
|66-71-63-68—268
|-16
|Jhonattan Vegas (59), $200,475
|63-69-67-69—268
|-16
|Cameron Champ (46), $136,719
|64-70-68-67—269
|-15
|Chris Gotterup (46), $136,719
|68-66-71-64—269
|-15
|Si Woo Kim (46), $136,719
|67-69-67-66—269
|-15
|Matthew McCarty (46), $136,719
|66-68-71-64—269
|-15
|Max McGreevy (46), $136,719
|66-71-66-66—269
|-15
|Chandler Phillips (46), $136,719
|65-68-70-66—269
|-15
|Andrew Putnam (46), $136,719
|64-69-68-68—269
|-15
|Patrick Rodgers (46), $136,719
|69-67-66-67—269
|-15
|Kevin Roy (46), $136,719
|67-68-67-67—269
|-15
|Vince Whaley (46), $136,719
|69-66-67-67—269
|-15
|Pierceson Coody (33), $79,448
|67-70-66-67—270
|-14
|Nicolas Echavarria (33), $79,448
|68-66-66-70—270
|-14
|Danny Walker (33), $79,448
|68-68-66-68—270
|-14
|Ross Steelman (0), $79,448
|67-69-69-65—270
|-14
|Taylor Dickson (27), $66,330
|66-69-69-67—271
|-13
|Trey Mullinax (27), $66,330
|65-69-69-68—271
|-13
|Thorbjorn Olesen (27), $66,330
|67-67-70-67—271
|-13
|Kevin Yu (27), $66,330
|67-68-70-66—271
|-13
|Doug Ghim (21), $52,800
|69-67-70-66—272
|-12
|Harry Hall (21), $52,800
|69-68-68-67—272
|-12
|Sungjae Im (21), $52,800
|67-68-67-70—272
|-12
|Ben Martin (21), $52,800
|66-68-69-69—272
|-12
|Niklas Norgaard Moller (21), $52,800
|66-67-72-67—272
|-12
|Michael Thorbjornsen (21), $52,800
|64-73-66-69—272
|-12
|Joseph Bramlett (15), $40,095
|66-68-71-68—273
|-11
|Rikuya Hoshino (15), $40,095
|67-69-71-66—273
|-11
|Jake Knapp (15), $40,095
|68-69-70-66—273
|-11
|Nate Lashley (15), $40,095
|68-69-66-70—273
|-11
|Alex Smalley (15), $40,095
|69-67-71-66—273
|-11
|Sami Valimaki (15), $40,095
|66-71-67-69—273
|-11
|Matteo Manassero (11), $31,185
|66-71-70-67—274
|-10
|Henrik Norlander (11), $31,185
|70-67-71-66—274
|-10
|Davis Riley (11), $31,185
|66-71-68-69—274
|-10
|Rasmus Hojgaard (10), $27,621
|65-67-68-75—275
|-9
|Patton Kizzire (9), $25,509
|64-70-69-73—276
|-8
|Webb Simpson (9), $25,509
|67-70-68-71—276
|-8
|Karl Vilips (9), $25,509
|65-72-69-70—276
|-8
|Rico Hoey (7), $23,711
|63-73-68-73—277
|-7
|Ben Kohles (7), $23,711
|68-69-69-71—277
|-7
|Thomas Rosenmueller (7), $23,711
|66-69-71-71—277
|-7
|David Skinns (7), $23,711
|67-69-71-70—277
|-7
|Nicolai Hojgaard (6), $22,770
|68-69-71-70—278
|-6
|Stephan Jaeger (6), $22,770
|64-70-73-71—278
|-6
|Matt Kuchar (6), $22,770
|69-68-70-71—278
|-6
|Isaiah Salinda (6), $22,770
|68-68-74-68—278
|-6
|Byeong Hun An (5), $21,978
|68-69-74-68—279
|-5
|Cameron Davis (5), $21,978
|69-67-72-71—279
|-5
|Ryan Fox (5), $21,978
|66-71-70-72—279
|-5
|Victor Perez (5), $21,978
|68-69-69-73—279
|-5
|Brandon Matthews (4), $21,483
|66-69-72-73—280
|-4
|Beau Hossler (4), $21,186
|69-68-69-76—282
|-2
|Mac Meissner (4), $21,186
|68-69-73-72—282
|-2
|Rafael Campos (3), $20,691
|65-70-73-75—283
|-1
|Alejandro Tosti (3), $20,691
|68-67-74-74—283
|-1
|Camilo Villegas (3), $20,691
|70-66-76-71—283
|-1
|John Pak (3), $20,295
|70-67-75-74—286
|+2
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.