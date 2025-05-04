THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Craig Ranch McKinney, Texas Purse: $9.9 million Yardage: 7,569; Par: 71 Final Round Scottie Scheffler (500), $1,782,000…

Sunday

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.9 million

Yardage: 7,569; Par: 71

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler (500), $1,782,000 61-63-66-63—253 -31 Erik Van Rooyen (300), $1,079,100 66-67-65-63—261 -23 Sam Stevens (190), $683,100 65-65-70-64—264 -20 Jordan Spieth (135), $485,100 69-67-67-62—265 -19 Sam Burns (84), $305,972 67-67-68-65—267 -17 Ricky Castillo (84), $305,972 65-66-67-69—267 -17 Eric Cole (84), $305,972 64-69-67-67—267 -17 Will Gordon (84), $305,972 64-72-66-65—267 -17 Mark Hubbard (84), $305,972 69-65-68-65—267 -17 Takumi Kanaya (84), $305,972 67-67-68-65—267 -17 Kurt Kitayama (84), $305,972 66-65-68-68—267 -17 Adam Schenk (84), $305,972 66-67-65-69—267 -17 Antoine Rozner (59), $200,475 66-71-63-68—268 -16 Jhonattan Vegas (59), $200,475 63-69-67-69—268 -16 Cameron Champ (46), $136,719 64-70-68-67—269 -15 Chris Gotterup (46), $136,719 68-66-71-64—269 -15 Si Woo Kim (46), $136,719 67-69-67-66—269 -15 Matthew McCarty (46), $136,719 66-68-71-64—269 -15 Max McGreevy (46), $136,719 66-71-66-66—269 -15 Chandler Phillips (46), $136,719 65-68-70-66—269 -15 Andrew Putnam (46), $136,719 64-69-68-68—269 -15 Patrick Rodgers (46), $136,719 69-67-66-67—269 -15 Kevin Roy (46), $136,719 67-68-67-67—269 -15 Vince Whaley (46), $136,719 69-66-67-67—269 -15 Pierceson Coody (33), $79,448 67-70-66-67—270 -14 Nicolas Echavarria (33), $79,448 68-66-66-70—270 -14 Danny Walker (33), $79,448 68-68-66-68—270 -14 Ross Steelman (0), $79,448 67-69-69-65—270 -14 Taylor Dickson (27), $66,330 66-69-69-67—271 -13 Trey Mullinax (27), $66,330 65-69-69-68—271 -13 Thorbjorn Olesen (27), $66,330 67-67-70-67—271 -13 Kevin Yu (27), $66,330 67-68-70-66—271 -13 Doug Ghim (21), $52,800 69-67-70-66—272 -12 Harry Hall (21), $52,800 69-68-68-67—272 -12 Sungjae Im (21), $52,800 67-68-67-70—272 -12 Ben Martin (21), $52,800 66-68-69-69—272 -12 Niklas Norgaard Moller (21), $52,800 66-67-72-67—272 -12 Michael Thorbjornsen (21), $52,800 64-73-66-69—272 -12 Joseph Bramlett (15), $40,095 66-68-71-68—273 -11 Rikuya Hoshino (15), $40,095 67-69-71-66—273 -11 Jake Knapp (15), $40,095 68-69-70-66—273 -11 Nate Lashley (15), $40,095 68-69-66-70—273 -11 Alex Smalley (15), $40,095 69-67-71-66—273 -11 Sami Valimaki (15), $40,095 66-71-67-69—273 -11 Matteo Manassero (11), $31,185 66-71-70-67—274 -10 Henrik Norlander (11), $31,185 70-67-71-66—274 -10 Davis Riley (11), $31,185 66-71-68-69—274 -10 Rasmus Hojgaard (10), $27,621 65-67-68-75—275 -9 Patton Kizzire (9), $25,509 64-70-69-73—276 -8 Webb Simpson (9), $25,509 67-70-68-71—276 -8 Karl Vilips (9), $25,509 65-72-69-70—276 -8 Rico Hoey (7), $23,711 63-73-68-73—277 -7 Ben Kohles (7), $23,711 68-69-69-71—277 -7 Thomas Rosenmueller (7), $23,711 66-69-71-71—277 -7 David Skinns (7), $23,711 67-69-71-70—277 -7 Nicolai Hojgaard (6), $22,770 68-69-71-70—278 -6 Stephan Jaeger (6), $22,770 64-70-73-71—278 -6 Matt Kuchar (6), $22,770 69-68-70-71—278 -6 Isaiah Salinda (6), $22,770 68-68-74-68—278 -6 Byeong Hun An (5), $21,978 68-69-74-68—279 -5 Cameron Davis (5), $21,978 69-67-72-71—279 -5 Ryan Fox (5), $21,978 66-71-70-72—279 -5 Victor Perez (5), $21,978 68-69-69-73—279 -5 Brandon Matthews (4), $21,483 66-69-72-73—280 -4 Beau Hossler (4), $21,186 69-68-69-76—282 -2 Mac Meissner (4), $21,186 68-69-73-72—282 -2 Rafael Campos (3), $20,691 65-70-73-75—283 -1 Alejandro Tosti (3), $20,691 68-67-74-74—283 -1 Camilo Villegas (3), $20,691 70-66-76-71—283 -1 John Pak (3), $20,295 70-67-75-74—286 +2

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.