Thairo Estrada activated from 60-day IL to make Rockies debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Second baseman Thairo Estrada was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday and immediately inserted into the cleanup spot for his Colorado Rockies debut against the New York Mets.

Estrada had been sidelined all season with a broken right wrist. He batted .304 (7 for 23) in five rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Interim manager Warren Schaeffer thinks Estrada can provide a boost for a reeling team that is 9-48 — the worst record through 57 games of any major league club in the modern era (since 1901).

“I think it’s going to be a big addition,” Schaeffer said. “I mean, everyday second baseman. Got a lot of big league experience. The way he plays the game — hard. He takes everything seriously. He loves baseball.”

Estrada went 0 for 3 and scored once in a 4-2 loss to the Mets. He was grazed on the foot by a pitch and denied a third-inning hit that would have knocked in at least two runs when shortstop Francisco Lindor made a leaping catch.

The 29-year-old Estrada began the night a .251 career hitter with 48 home runs, 52 stolen bases and a .694 OPS in six major league seasons. He broke into the big leagues with the New York Yankees in 2019 and spent the past four years with San Francisco.

A right-handed hitter, Estrada batted fourth against Mets left-hander David Peterson in the opener of a three-game series at Citi Field.

“It fits there today against a left-hander,” Schaeffer said before the game. “Thairo’s a professional hitter. For me, you can hit him anywhere in the lineup.”

In another roster move, the Rockies selected the contract of outfielder Sam Hilliard from Albuquerque. He connected for his sixth career pinch-hit homer in his first major league plate appearance this season to make it 3-2 in the seventh.

“It felt great. Hopefully I can use that and build off of that,” Hilliard said.

Colorado outfielder Nick Martini was designated for assignment. The club optioned infielder Adael Amador to Triple-A on Thursday.

“Just shaking things up a little bit,” Schaeffer said. “Sam brings speed. Sam brings a solid glove in the outfield. My style of baseball is putting the ball in play and running, and being aggressive.”

Estrada signed a $4 million, one-year contract with Colorado in January. He has a $3.25 million salary this year and the deal includes a $7 million mutual option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.

His wrist was broken during a spring training game in March when he was hit by a 97 mph sinker from Texas Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker.

