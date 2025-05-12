Texas Rangers recall Jake Burger after first baseman played six games in Triple-A

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, 10 days after they…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, 10 days after they sent down the struggling first baseman who was one of their top offseason acquisitions.

Burger rejoined the Rangers after playing six games for Round Rock, where he hit .391 (9 for 23) with two homers, six RBIs, three walks and two strikeouts. He homered in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday.

In his first 30 games with Texas, Burger hit .190 with three homers, 12 RBIs and a team-high 32 strikeouts in 100 at-bats. He was batting seventh and playing first base for Texas on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against Colorado.

Blaine Crim was optioned to Round Rock.

Crim made his big league debut May 2, the same day he was brought up and Burger was sent down. Crim went 0 for 11 with six strikeouts and a walk while appearing in five games with the Rangers.

The 29-year-old Burger was acquired from Miami in a trade during the winter meetings in December. He hit 29 homers and had 76 RBIs for the Marlins last season, after having a combined 34 homers and 80 RBIs in 2023 when he was with the Chicago White Sox before a trade-deadline deal to Miami.

