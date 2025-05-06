Texas Rangers recall Evan Carter from minors while Leody Taveras waived and claimed by AL West rival

BOSTON (AP) — Evan Carter was recalled by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday from Triple-A Round Rock, where the outfielder…

BOSTON (AP) — Evan Carter was recalled by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday from Triple-A Round Rock, where the outfielder had been all this season after being hurt most of last year following his impressive debut late in the run to their only World Series title in 2023.

Outfielder Leody Taveras, who at 26 was still one of the Rangers’ longest-tenured players, was acquired by Seattle on a waiver claim. Texas had put him on outright waivers over the weekend.

The moves came before the Rangers opened a three-game series in Boston, and their first game since Bret Boone was hired as a hitting coach after the firing of offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker.

Carter started the season in the minors after hitting .158 in 14 spring training games. In 21 games for Round Rock, he hit .221 with three home runs, nine RBIs, 13 walks and six stolen bases. Each of his seven extra-base hits have come in the past 14 games, with Carter hitting .288 with a .577 slugging percentage in that stretch.

The outfielder made a dazzling debut late in 2023 after his call-up in September as an injury fill-in in 2023. He made is big league debut 10 days after his 21st birthday, then hit .306 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 23 games to finish the regular season. He reached base in all 17 of the Rangers’ postseason games, hitting .300 with an MLB postseason record nine doubles, and also 10 walks.

Carter was limited to 45 games because of back issues in what was supposed to be his first full big league season in 2024. He hit .188 with five homers and 15 RBIs.

Taveras was hitting .241 with one homer and eight RBIs in 30 games for Texas. He had been in the Rangers organization since 2016, and made his big league debut in 2020.

