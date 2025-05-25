Texas Rangers place DH Joc Pederson on injured list with broken hand

CHICAGO (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed Joc Pederson on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after their designated…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed Joc Pederson on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after their designated hitter broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch.

The Rangers selected the contract of outfielder Alejandro Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock and designated outfielder Kevin Pillar for assignment to make room for Osuna on the 40-man roster.

Leading off the fourth inning of Saturday’s 10-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox, Pederson was hit by an 87.5 mph cutter from White Sox right-hander Bryse Wilson. Pederson went down right after he was hit, but stayed in the game and scored on Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly.

The 33-year-old Pederson, who signed a $37 million, two-year contract with Texas in December, was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth.

Pederson got hurt on the same day that star shortstop Corey Seager faced live pitching in another step in his recovery from a hamstring injury. The two-time World Series MVP could return to Texas’ lineup as soon as next week.

Osuna is in line to make his major league debut after hitting .259 in eight games with Round Rock. The 22-year-old from Mexico started the season at Double-A Frisco, where he hit .283 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 31 games.

