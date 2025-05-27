Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi removed after 2 innings because of triceps fatigue

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was removed from Tuesday night’s start against Toronto after two innings…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was removed from Tuesday night’s start against Toronto after two innings as a precaution because of triceps fatigue.

Eovaldi (4-3) doesn’t expect to miss his next scheduled start. With the Rangers having off days Thursday and Monday, his next start would be Tuesday.

“I think giving it those few extra days is kind of what I need,” Eovaldi said. “Optimistic moving forward.”

Five relievers held the Blue Jays scoreless over seven innings in Texas’ 2-0 win Tuesday.

“If we have to push him back, then we’ll do that,” manager Bruce Bochy said of Eovaldi. “We feel pretty good about it. I think he’s going to be fine.”

The 35-year-old right-hander is third in the American League with a 1.56 ERA and a .183 opponents’ batting average. In his previous start last Thursday, he threw a season-high 105 pitches over six innings in a 1-0 loss to the New York Yankees.

Eovaldi threw 39 pitches in two scoreless innings, allowing leadoff doubles to Bo Bichette and George Springer. He left Bichette at third base in the opening inning and stranded Springer and Anthony Santander in the second.

Eovaldi said he has dealt with arm tightness for a few games.

“But we’ve been able to manage it,” he said. “Today it just felt a lot tighter.”

