Texas defeats 4-time defending champ Oklahoma in Women’s CWS; Sooners still alive

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan pitched a complete game while mourning the death of her 97-year-old grandmother, and Texas defeated four-time defending national champion Oklahoma 4-2 in the Women’s College World Series on Saturday.

Kavan told the team the woman the players knew as ‘Miney’ had passed away Saturday morning. Kavan wears number 17 because her grandmother was born on November 17, 1928.

Even with that on her mind, Kavan was able to focus and pull through. She said she never considered sitting out.

“It’s not easy, obviously,” she said. “But I think what helped me is at the end of the day, it’s just a game. I think it put it into perspective. I’m just chucking a yellow ball, and people are running and turning left. And so I just wanted to have fun.”

Kayden Henry and Joley Mitchell hit solo home runs to provide run support for the Longhorns.

Mitchell was honored to offer support, emotionally and on the field.

“When Teagan told us this morning, it was honestly my worst nightmare,” Mitchell said. “I was scared that’s what it was when she texted us this morning. But she told us, the first thing she said she’s good and she’s ready to go today. So Teagan Kavan is my hero today.”

Texas (53-11) advanced to the semifinals on Monday and needs just one win to reach the championship series for the third time in four years.

Oklahoma (51-8) remains alive in the double-elimination format. The Sooners will play Oregon in an elimination game on Sunday.

Oklahoma had defeated Texas in the championship series two of the past three years and had won six straight games against the Longhorns overall.

Two of Kavan’s five losses this season were against the Sooners. On Saturday, she allowed just one earned run, scattered seven hits and struck out eight in seven innings to earn the win.

“Tough game for us, but I will say Kavan was throwing really, really well — really well, and had us a little bit off balance,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said.

Oklahoma pitcher Sam Landry took the loss. She gave up three earned runs and eight hits in six innings.

Ella Parker and Gabby Garcia each had two hits for the Sooners.

Henry’s solo shot down the right field line gave Texas a 3-2 lead in the fifth.

Oklahoma got a runner to third with two outs in the sixth but did not score. Mitchell’s solo blast to left center put the Longhorns up 4-2 in the bottom of the inning.

Oklahoma tried to extend the game and had runners on first and second with one out, but Kavan struck out Garcia and Hannah Coor swinging to end the game.

Gasso gave Texas credit, but expects her team to bounce back against Oregon.

“They’re (Texas) definitely a team that can win this whole thing, I know that,” Gasso said. “But we’re not done yet. And that’s what’s really exciting for me is, I just am really looking forward to seeing our response and rebound with this team.”

