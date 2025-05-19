Teoscar Hernández returns to Dodgers after IL stint and James Outman goes back to minors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández returned from a stint on the injured list Monday, with…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández returned from a stint on the injured list Monday, with James Outman going back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Hernández missed 12 games with a right hamstring strain. He was 0 for 1 with a run scored in his lone rehab game. He is hitting .315 with nine homers and a major league-leading 34 RBIs in 33 games this season.

Outman batted .125 with two homers and four RBIs in nine games with the Dodgers. He played 53 games for Los Angeles last yeare, hitting four homers and driving in 11 runs.

