Teenager Rodrigo Mora called up for Portugal’s Nations League semifinal against Germany

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has called up 18-year-old Rodrigo Mora for the semifinals of the Nations League.

The 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was also included in the squad announced by Martínez on Tuesday.

Portugal will play Germany on June 4 in Munich and Spain and France will meet in the other semifinal.

Mora had a strong finish with Porto this season, scoring seven goals in his last nine matches.

“Mora is a special player,” Martínez said. “He deserves to be in the national team after what he did for Porto in the last six months.

“He played at a very high level. I smile when I talk about him because he’s a player who can mark an era in Portuguese soccer.”

Other players in Martínez’s list include Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Diogo Dalot and João Félix.

