Takaoka’s effort in net helps Vancouver Whitecaps salvage scoreless draw against Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vancouver keeper Yohei Takaoka posted five saves and recorded his sixth MLS shutout of the season helping the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a scoreless draw against Austin FC on Saturday.

Takaoka proved invaluable for the Western Conference-leading Whitecaps (8-1-4) who were lackluster offensively and were outshot 16-5 by Austin (5-6-3).

Probably Takaoka’s biggest save of the night occurred at the 83rd minute when he turned away Osman Bukari’s blast to the left with a diving save.

Austin had three corner kicks in the matches’ first five minutes.

Despite Vancouver maintaining possession for a little more than half the match, Austin keeper Brad Stuver didn’t make his first save until the 73rd minute off Brian White’s header.

With the draw, Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to 11 contests. Vancouver hasn’t lost since a 3-1 defeat against Chicago on March 22.

