Sweeney and Carpenter each homer and combine to drive in 11 as Tigers pound Angels 13-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trey Sweeney and Kerry Carpenter each homered and had four hits, and they combined to drive in 11 runs as the Detroit Tigers pounded the Los Angeles Angels 13-1 on Sunday to win three of four in the series.

After Sweeney singled in the first run off Jack Kochanowicz (1-5) in the second inning, Carpenter made it 3-0 with a two-run double to the right-field wall that Jo Adell kept inside the park but couldn’t catch.

Carpenter’s eighth homer was a three-run shot off reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks for an 8-0 lead in the sixth. Sweeney homered off Jose Fermin with two on in the seventh and added a two-run single in the eighth off Touki Toussaint. Sweeney finished with six RBIs and Carpenter drove in five — both career highs.

Colt Keith hit a two-run homer, his third, for a 5-0 lead in the third.

Reese Olson (4-2) tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out eight. Brenan Hanifee allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings. Beau Brieske and Will Vest closed it out.

Zach Neto had two hits and drove in the lone run for Los Angeles. Kochanowicz was tagged for five runs in five innings.

The Angels, last in the AL West, are 1-3 to begin a 10-game homestand.

Key moment

Carpenter’s fifth double this season ignited the AL Central-leading Tigers in the middle of a 10-game trip that saw them lose two of three to the Astros on the first stop.

Key stat

The Angels have scored five runs just twice in their last 21 games.

Up next

Tigers: At Colorado for a three-game series starting Tuesday night.

Angels: Host Toronto for three games beginning Tuesday night.

