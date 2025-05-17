Super Rugby salutes Pacific power as the Drua, Moana Pasifika win in round 14

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The weekend’s 14th round of Super Rugby was a tale of two captains as the…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The weekend’s 14th round of Super Rugby was a tale of two captains as the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika won on the same day for the third time with both victories highlighting leadership.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere led the Drua to a 38-7 win over the Western Force in Lautoka on Saturday in the Drua’s final home match of the season. The match was also the last in front of home fans for four leading Drua players, including Ikanivere, who likely are heading overseas next year.

Hours later Ardie Savea produced a towering individual performance to lead Moana Pasifika to a 27-21 win over the defending champion Blues, its first-ever win over their fellow Auckland-based team. Savea was an inspiring figure for Moana Pasifika, featuring in all phases of play and winning the crucial turnover that ended the match with the Blues camped on Moana’s goal line.

The two Pacific teams have won on the same day only twice previously: in round 15 in 2023 when the Drua beat the Queensland Reds and Moana Pasifika beat the New South Wales Waratahs and in round four this year when Moana Pasifika beat the Hurricanes 40-31 and the Drua beat the Chiefs 28-24.

Ikanivere has been a Drua stalwart, a team member even before the Drua were admitted to Super Rugby. He was farewelled in steamy Lautoka on Saturday along with Caleb Muntz, Selesitino Ravutaumada and Isoefo Masi as Drua won for the fourth time at home this season.

The Drua were last-placed and already out of playoffs contention heading into the match but they showed they can still make an impact on the playoffs with two regular season rounds remaining. Their five tries to one win pushed the Force back to ninth place and out of playoffs contention. The Drua will finish with a match against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane in the final round which could also rearrange playoff standings.

Their fans, the best in Super Rugby, sent off their departing players with a joyous celebration of Saturday’s win.

“This is how we want to play every week,” Ikanivere said. “It hasn’t happened but it’s a good way to end the season, especially at home. That was for our fans, for our families and for the whole Drua family.”

Ikanivere then offered fans the tantalizing hope that his career with the Drua might not yet be over.

“Nothing is concrete yet. You might see me here again next year,” he said. “If it does happen, sorry for already farewelling me.”

Savea has been an instrument of change for Moana Pasifika this year, unifying them, building their confidence and leading them to their sixth win of the season on Saturday, their best-ever record. With Saturday’s win they leap-frogged the Blues into sixth place to stay in playoffs contention, though they have a tough finish against the Chiefs and Hurricanes.

“I’m proud of the effort of the boys for standing up against a quality Blues side,” Savea said. “I’m just happy to get the win.

“This team’s about uniting people, not just (the team) but New Zealand and the whole Pacific. That’s what we stand for and our purpose.”

Sevu’s record

Winger Sevu Reece equaled T.J.Perenara’s all-time Super Rugby try-scoring record when he scored his 65th try in the Crusaders’ 48-33 win Friday over the Waratahs.

The win left the Crusaders level on 41 points with the second-placed Chiefs but in third on points differential.

The ACT Brumbies moved atop the standings for the first time this season when they beat the Queensland Reds 24-14 in Canberra, leaving the Reds in fourth place.

The Wellington-based Hurricanes stayed in fifth with a hard-fought 24-20 win over the Dunedin-based Highlanders. The Hurricanes sealed their win with a try to scrumhalf Cam Roigard in stoppage time.

Moana Pasifika are sixth, ahead of the seventh-placed Blues on points differential.

The Waratahs are eighth with only a faint chance of reaching the playoffs and with away matches remaining against the Western Force and Blues.

