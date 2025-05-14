Stars try to clinch second round series over the Jets in game 5

Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -112, Stars -108; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Winnipeg Jets in game five. The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 3-1. Mikael Granlund scored three goals in the win.

Winnipeg has gone 56-22-4 overall with a 24-13-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a +85 scoring differential, with 275 total goals scored and 190 given up.

Dallas is 22-12-3 against the Central Division and 50-26-6 overall. The Stars have scored 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank third in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 27 goals with 34 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 35 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has scored nine goals with 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

