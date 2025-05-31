Springer hits 2 HRs as Blue Jays beat Athletics 8-7

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit two of Toronto’s four home runs and the Blue Jays held on to beat…

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit two of Toronto’s four home runs and the Blue Jays held on to beat the Athletics 8-7 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Springer had a solo shot in the third inning off right-hander Gunnar Hoglund and added another in the fifth.

Addison Barger hit a two-run homer in Toronto’s four-run first inning and Bo Bichette added a solo shot in the second.

Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman gave up a two-run homer to Brent Rooker in the ninth inning before nailing down his 13th save. With a runner in scoring position, second baseman Ernie Clement made a diving catch on a line drive hit by Shea Langeliers with the tying run on second to preserve the win.

Nathan Lukes had two RBIs for Toronto and Clement chipped in with two hits and a run scored. Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho left the game in the third inning due to left hamstring discomfort.

Hoglund (1-3) gave up all eight runs and 10 hits with one strikeout and two walks in six innings.

Tyler Soderstrom hit a three-run homer off Toronto opener Braydon Fisher in the first inning and rookie Denzel Clarke added a two-run shot for his first career home run in the second.

The Blue Jays extended their home winning streak to six games and have won eight of their last 12 overall. Toronto has scored 31 runs over the first three games of the four-game series.

The Athletics have lost five in a row, 16 of their last 17, and 10 straight road games.

Easton Lucas (3-2) came on in relief of Fisher after Clarke’s homer and threw 4 2/3 shutout innings to get the win.

Key moment

Clement doubled to left field leading off the sixth inning, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on Hoglund’s wild pitch to push the Blue Jays’ lead to 8-5.

Key stat

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the first inning to extend his career-high on-base streak to 31 games. It’s the longest active streak in the major leagues.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.68 ERA) will start against Athletics LHP JP Sears (4-5, 5.18) in the series finale on Sunday.

